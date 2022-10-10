Milwaukee man faces charges in the fatal stabbing of a man at a home in Mequon

A 52-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a man at a home in Mequon.

Kevin Nguyen was charged with felony first-degree intentional homicide in Ozaukee County Circuit Court on Oct. 4.

He is being held in the Ozaukee County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond in the stabbing death of Viet Truong.

According to the criminal complaint:

Mequon officers were alerted to a 911 call of disturbance on Oct. 2 at around 1:38 a.m. to a Mequon home. Officers found Truong on the ground bleeding with a woman attempting to provide first aid to him.

A later review of body camera footage revealed people making gestures indicating a stabbing and pointing at another man at the scene, later identified as Nguyen.

The woman was the owner or leaseholder of the home and there were at least five people in the home at the time of the incident.

Before the stabbing, the woman had been trying to keep multiple parties separated due to an argument between some of the men at the party.

Nguyen was one of the people yelling at Truong immediately before the stabbing.

Truong appeared to suffer stab wounds to his left torso and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary autopsy findings indicated that the cause of death was from a knife wound.

A knife was found near the body. A later search of the residence showed that it was one of only two knives that were in the home.

A preliminary hearing for Nguyen has been scheduled for Oct. 27.

