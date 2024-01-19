Milwaukee man faces homicide charge in strangulation death of woman found in a motel room

A 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was found dead at the Modern 41 Motel, 9375 S. 27th St. in Franklin, on Jan. 5.

A Milwaukee man is facing felony homicide and sexual assault charges relating to the death of a Milwaukee woman found in a Franklin hotel room on Jan. 5.

Orlando Luis Pacheco, 37, is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of strangulation and suffocation, and one count of second-degree sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 18 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Pacheco could face life in prison if convicted on the homicide charge. The strangulation and suffocation charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 fine and/or up to six years in prison. The sexual assault charge carries a fine up to $100,000 and/or prison time up to 40 years.

Pacheco's initial court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 19, according to online court records.

According to the complaint:

Franklin Police found a 41-year-old woman dead at the Modern 41 Motel, 9375 S. 27th St., at approximately 4:45 a.m. Jan. 5. She was found on the floor of one of the rooms with her hands tied behind her back and a belt around her neck.

Officers found a cellphone in the room, but it had been smashed and burned rendering it inoperable.

Based on an autopsy, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office released a preliminary cause of death as strangulation.

A man who had been living at the motel in the adjacent room told police he heard a lot of commotion coming from the room around 3:15 that morning. After returning from a trip to buy cigarettes, he found the room door open and saw the woman on the floor so he called police.

The investigation led police to locate and arrest Pacheco on Jan. 11. He was found near a bus stop in Milwaukee with a woman who told police Pacheco had “bound, gagged, and strangled her” and sexually assaulted her in his vehicle the previous night.

Pacheco had two cellphones with him when arrested. One phone had a video of the woman found dead in the motel room. She was shown in the same room at Modern 41 where she was found. The video depicted Pacheco apparently choking her on the bed multiple times while she struggled, told him to stop and tried to scream but was muffled.

Near the end of the video, the phone, which had been propped up, was bumped and pointed to the ceiling but “choking and/or struggling to breathe can be heard” as well as the woman yelling for help.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man faces homicide charge in death of woman in Franklin motel