Milwaukee man found guilty of delivering over 127 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $9.6 million

A jury has found a 47-year-old Milwaukee man guilty of conspiracy to deliver over 40 grams of cocaine, Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney announced Thursday.

Lateef Strong faces up to 40 years in jail following the jury's verdict on Thursday at the Fond du Lac City/County Government Center.

He is the last of over 15 defendants to be charged in this conspiracy, which began in 2018 and spanned from Fond du Lac County to Milwaukee and Chicago.

According to Toney, the cocaine distribution ring was responsible for delivering over 96,000 doses of cocaine totaling 127 pounds, worth an estimated $9.6 million. Toney said Strong was the "ringleader" of the operation.

A sentencing hearing for Strong has been scheduled for Nov. 22.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Subscribe to a USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin site today with one of our special offers and support local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man found guilty of delivering over 127 pounds of cocaine