Milwaukee man gets 10 years for crash that killed 11-year-old bicyclist

A Milwaukee man will spend the next 10 years behind bars for driving into an 11-year-old bicyclist, killing him.

Sylvester Thomas pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree reckless homicide and was sentenced to a 10-year prison term.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Swanson also ordered the married father of two to serve seven years of extended supervision when he's released.

Speaking during the hearing, Thomas apologized to the family of young Tyrone Reese Jr., whom he struck and killed on Fond du Lac Avenue on Aug. 27. He denied racing with another motorist in the moments before the crash.

Swanson conceded Thomas, 31, might not have intended to harm the Riverwest Elementary School fifth-grader, but admonished him for willfully choosing to drive fast and carelessly that day, resulting in the child's death.

"He was doing exactly what we'd expect a child to be doing in the summer — riding a bike," Assistant District Attorney Daniel T. Flaherty said. "Tyrone Reese was robbed of the rest of his life ... because of Mr. Thomas' decision to be careless and reckless."

Thomas also was charged with hit and run involving death, a felony. Prosecutors dismissed that charge as part of the plea agreement, but it was read into the court record for sentencing purposes.

According to a criminal complaint, Thomas was racing another vehicle when he struck Tyrone, who was on his bike.

Witnesses reported seeing a Dodge Challenger and a Lexus racing down the road side-by-side on West Fond du Lac Avenue.

Thomas was behind the wheel of the Lexus.

A passenger in the Lexus told police they began racing with a Dodge Challenger when a stoplight at the intersection of North 51st Street and West Fond du Lac Avenue turned green.

Witnesses told police the vehicles were speeding between 70 and 100 mph. The speed limit in the area was 35 mph.

The driver of the Dodge told police he saw two boys riding bikes in a bike lane. After passing them, he heard a collision and saw in his rearview mirror one of the boys and his bike fly into the air. The driver then followed the Lexus as it drove away from the scene and photographed it.

Tyrone died from his injuries three days later.

After the crash, Thomas went home and told his family what happened — only he said it was the other driver, in the Dodge, that struck the child. Not him.

Damage on the Lexus was consistent with a crash. The Dodge had no damage.

Defense attorney Matt Last pushed for a prison sentence of four years, with eight years of extended supervision, arguing his client was "rehabable."

"This will be a life sentence for him," Thomas' aunt, Faraia Brooks, said. "In his heart, he'll have to live with this for the rest of his life."

Roughly two dozen letters were sent to the court in recent weeks, supporting Thomas and urging Swanson to show leniency.

Among them:

"My son Sylvester is not the type of person to harm anyone," Denise Brooks wrote. "My son has been a stand up person as well as a loving father and husband ... He would not deliberately harm anyone especially a child." — Denise Brooks

"While a lot of parents lack attention with there (sic) kids, he has done so much for them, to the point that now he can just walk into a room and they will be exited (sic) to see him." — Sa'don Thomas, his brother.

