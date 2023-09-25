Milwaukee man gets 3 years in prison in shooting death of 14-year-old Tommorow Brumfield

Tommorow Brumfield’s family walked into a Milwaukee County courtroom Friday certain the man responsible for the death of their 14-year-old girl wouldn’t receive a sentence that satisfied them.

In a deal with the prosecution, Damon L. Douglas, 28, of Milwaukee pleaded guilty to a lesser felony charge of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, instead of the original charge of second-degree reckless homicide.

The lesser charge comes with a maximum of five years in the Wisconsin prison system and five years of extended supervision. Tommorow’s family knew that wasn't enough for a man who negligently handled his own firearm, leading to the death of a girl who was getting ready to graduate the eighth grade the next day.

“You’re going to get out to see your daughter and your grandkids,” said Monica Blake, Tommorow’s grandmother. “You’re going to get out to see the rest of your family live and we got to grieve.”

Judge Jean Marie Kies repeatedly stated her sentence was meant in part to send a message to the community to “lock up those firearms, keep them away from children,” but she stopped short of maximizing Douglas’ sentence.

Douglas, who has no prior criminal history, will spend three years in prison and three more on extended supervision.

“Children are our greatest resource,” Kies said to Douglas. “We want to make sure they have opportunity. You took that opportunity away from poor Tommorow Brumfield.”

Tommorow, the oldest of four girls, was set to graduate from the eighth grade the day after she was killed on June 13, 2022, in a home on the 8100 block of West Villard Avenue. The kids had been staying with an unofficial guardian at the time of the incident, court records said.

The day of the shooting, Douglas had driven Tommorow to get her nails done in preparation for the graduation ceremony, according to the criminal complaint. They returned to the home and were joined by a number of friends and family members as Tommorow picked out her clothes.

Witnesses told police there was a fun and playful atmosphere in the home that night, the complaint said

The criminal complaint filed in the case described how at one point while Tommorow was picking out clothes in a bedroom, she picked up a BB gun she was known to play with. She pointed it at Douglas, who then pointed a real gun at her, which accidentally discharged.

But court officials acknowledged several times Friday the details were murkier than that, referencing unreliable witness statements. Kies said she understood that Douglas had set a gun down inside the bedroom closet, and Tommorow found it and began playing with it. When Douglas tried to wrest it from her, the gun fired.

Kies said findings from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office supported that version of events.

Regardless, everyone was in agreement the gunshot shocked everyone in the home, including Douglas, who reportedly fell to the floor screaming that it was an accident, the complaint said.

Douglas apologized to Tommorow’s family in a brief courtroom statement Friday. He had known Tommorow a long time and referred to her and her sisters as his kids, according to court records.

In letters to the court, family of Douglas described him as an accountable and trustworthy “pillar” of their family. Even one of Tommorow’s sisters referred to him as “like another uncle.”

But Friday, family of Tommorow also expressed deep feelings of betrayal toward Douglas. Another sister asked the court to sentence Douglas to life in prison. Centrice Weston, Tommorow’s mother, called him “the devil.”

“I don’t want his family to hurt but I want him to know we’re hurting,” Blake said.

How to safely store guns

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, roughly a third of U.S. homes with children have guns, and even young toddlers are capable of finding unlocked guns and are strong enough to pull the trigger.

In homes with guns, the likelihood of an accidental death by a gun is four times higher. The most effective way to prevent unintentional shootings is the absence of guns in homes.

But for those that do have them, the academy recommends guns be locked away and ammunition locked and stored separately. Children and teens should not be able to unlock the boxes that store firearms, and guns that are loaded and unlocked should not be stored in a car or anywhere else on your property.

The academy recommends guns be unloaded any time they are set down.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man gets 3 years in prison in shooting death of 14-year-old