Milwaukee man gets 4 years, 4 months in prison for killing pedestrian in October 2022

Nicole Bohringer is seen in this undated photo with her husband, Chad, and daughter, Taylor. Bohringer, 40, was a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Appleton Avenue on Oct. 20, 2022. Calvin Gardner pleaded guilty in her death on Sept. 15, 2023.

Walking is a bit tougher these days for Natalie Gilhuber.

Putting one foot in front of the other seemed so much simpler when her friend Nicole Bohringer was by her side, no matter how far they'd go, no matter how cold it got.

"We did everything together," Gilhuber said. "We were soul sisters."

That changed on Oct. 20, 2022 — the day police say Calvin Gardner struck Bohringer while she was walking a neighbor's dog.

Gardner, 44, admitted in court Friday he took the Milwaukee mother's life, and said he was ready to take responsibility.

He faced 25 years. He got less than a fifth of that.

He reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, a Class G felony that carries a maximum of five years in prison. Gardner initially was charged in June with hit and run resulting in death, a Class D felony punishable by up to 25 years.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey A. Wagner on Friday ordered him to serve four years and four months in prison. Gardner also will serve 28 months of extended supervision afterwards.

Bohringer's friends and family weren't pleased with the sentence, calling it too lenient.

"I don't know what kind of monster hits someone, then takes off," Bohringer's mother, Linda Lampe, said. "Parents aren't supposed to bury their children."

Milwaukee police got a call at 11:05 p.m. after a car heading southeast on Appleton Avenue struck a woman who was walking a dog. The driver didn't stop.

The woman was Bohringer, 40, who had just moved to the neighborhood earlier that week.

Prosecutor Daniel T. Flaherty said Gardner lied to police early in the investigation to avoid getting in trouble, but eventually sought a plea as more evidence surfaced.

The evidence was solid and pointed to Calvin Gardner

The vehicle: Officers later found a Buick Verano with front-end damage in a motel parking lot near the crash site. The damage was "consistent with having hit a person," according to a criminal complaint. Debris was found in the roadway, including a piece of a Carvana license plate bracket. Gardner was listed as the vehicle's owner, the document said.

Bohringer's injuries: A medical examiner determined Bohringer suffered "multiple blunt force injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle" and ruled it to be the cause of her death.

An eyewitness?: Another motorist spotted the damaged car and later saw a man wearing a gray oversized hoodie standing on the sidewalk, "nervously" smoking a cigarette, the complaint said. The motorist also saw a "twisted" body, but initially didn't think it was that of a person. The witness told police they saw the man get into his vehicle and either drive slowly or push the vehicle to the motel parking lot, where police later found it.

Cameras recorded some of the incident: Video footage captured on the motel's surveillance system shows a man walking around the vehicle, inspecting damage and, later, removing something from inside. He then walks away from the vehicle and the parking lot.

Gilhuber laments having to move on without Bohringer in her life.

It was almost inevitable they'd become friends; they tumbled and flipped together as young girls in gymnastics.

Their closeness continued throughout their adolescence, into their 20s, even into their parenthood.

Walking with Gilhuber seemed the best time for her catch up with Bohringer at times. Walking without her isn't the same.

"I can't go out there without fearing ... a car is going to come out and hit me," she said.

In court, Lampe told Gardner his actions have left her with with a deep void and a family with tragic pain.

Lampe said she still wrestles with how to explain to Bohringer's 3-year-old daughter her mother is gone and will never come back.

"I've lost my daughter forever ... and you'll be out in five years," Lampe said. "I hope that you suffer in prison."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man gets 4 years, 4 months in prison for killing pedestrian