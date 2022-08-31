Milwaukee man gets 8 years in prison for the West Allis hit-and-run crash that killed a 20-year-old woman

A 55-year-old Milwaukee man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a hit-and-run crash in West Allis that killed a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman.

Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez was sentenced Tuesday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on a felony charge of hit-and-run involving death.

Circuit Judge Jean Kies handed down a 12-year sentence — eight years confinement and four years extended supervision, according to online court records.

Martinez Rodriguez had entered a guilty plea to the charge Aug. 10 as part of a plea agreement.

Donniesha Harris, 20, was killed in the crash, which occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 3200 block of South 108th Street, about a block south of West Oklahoma Avenue.

Harris was struck while she and another woman were crossing the street after getting off a bus, according to the criminal complaint.

Later that day, West Allis police arrested Martinez Rodriguez after getting a tip from a Milwaukee resident that the vehicle suspected of being involved in the crash may be parked nearby.

The vehicle, a gray Toyota Corolla registered to Martinez Rodriguez, had severe front end damage and blue tape around the windshield, indicating it had just been replaced. Parts missing from the vehicle were consistent with those found at the crash scene, police said.

Martinez Rodriguez was charged three days later.

Conditions of Martinez Rodriguez' extended supervision include a five-year suspension of his operating privileges, no contact with the victim's family and absolute sobriety.

He was also ordered to pay restitution of $15,400 to the Crime Victim Compensation Fund.

