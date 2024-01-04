Milwaukee man gets life sentence in brutal 2021 beating death of his girlfriend

Dennis Kurasz is going to die behind bars.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jeffrey A. Wagner on Thursday sentenced the 46-year-old Milwaukee man to a sentence of life in prison for the 2021 beating death of his girlfriend.

A jury convicted Kurasz in November of first-degree intentional homicide for killing Amanda Ducharme. Kurasz was out on $250 bail at the time of the homicide for a domestic violence case involving Ducharme, 43.

Here's what prosecutors say happened to Amanda Ducharme

Kurasz called police on Dec. 27, 2021, and summoned them come to A-1 Junk Cars, the auto recycling business he ran at on the 4900 block of North 32nd Street.

Ducharme was found in a bathroom, which was part of an apartment located within the same building, with extensive head injuries.

Kurasz initially told police he and Ducharme had been attacked by robbers.

Kurasz later admitted he suspected his son and Ducharme were secretly diverting business away to their own operation, according to a criminal complaint.

He told police he had struck Ducharme repeatedly with a concrete-bottomed rodent trap.

An autopsy also determined she was strangled with an electrical cord.

Kurasz ignored orders to stay away from Ducharme

At the time of the killing, Kurasz was out on $250 bail in an April case charging him with domestic violence against Ducharme, and with having a gun as a felon. He was not to have contact with Ducharme.

Ducharme told police after the domestic violence incident she was afraid of Kurasz; he told her he'd kill her if she ever put him in jail.

What is next for Kurasz?

Kurasz will not be given credit for the time he served while awaiting trial and his sentence. A restitution hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 7.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man sentenced to life in 2021 beating death of his girlfriend