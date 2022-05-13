Milwaukee man imprisoned for attempted murder now sued by state

May 13—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Milwaukee man who is serving a 56-year prison sentence for shooting a police officer, and is currently incarcerated in the Stanley Correctional Institution, is now being sued by the Department of Corrections because of his refusal to eat.

Louis Domenech, 48, appeared via video in Chippewa County Court on Thursday. The DOC has filed a lawsuit against him, but the complaint has been sealed from the public and the media. The Leader-Telegram made an open-records request to open the file.

"Due to the health care privacy issues involved, this matter remains sealed due to the following: there is a public interest to seal the documents because they pertain to the health care of (Domenech) by setting forth the refusal of treatment or services, a deleterious condition, and an imminent danger of serious harm or death," the court wrote in response to the open-records request.

John Beard, DOC spokesman, said his agency also wouldn't comment on the matter.

During the hearing, Lane said the state wants to "force-feed" Domenech against his will.

"This hearing was to allow him to contest that order," Lane explained.

However, Domenech is hearing impaired and the attorneys had difficulty communicating with him Thursday, so the matter has been rescheduled for June 22, where Domenech will likely appear in person so he can better understand what is happening. Until then, an ex parte order, or temporary order, remains in effect, meaning he will be force-fed at least through that court date.

Domenech was 45 when he shot and injured Milwaukee police officer Vidal Colon. In 2009, a Milwauke County jury found him guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana. Judge Jean DiMotto ordered the maximum penalty on all three convictions, totaling 55 1/2 years in prison. Domenech has been convicted of 10 overall felony offenses.

In 2000, Domenech was sentenced to nearly eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a gun. In that case, he reached for a gun as he confronted an officer but didn't get it out.

Domenech was transferred to the Stanley Correctional Institution in April 2021, DOC records show.