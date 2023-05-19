Milwaukee man is killed, another is injured in Hampton Avenue shooting

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting in the 5000 block of West Hampton Avenue late Thursday that left one man dead and another injured.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. A 25-year-old man died at the scene and a 28-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition. Both men are from Milwaukee, according to police officials.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and are searching for suspects.

