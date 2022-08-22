Milwaukee man pleads not guilty to supplying drugs that killed Stevens Point woman

STEVENS POINT – A 33-year-old Milwaukee man pleaded not guilty Monday to supplying the drugs that killed a Stevens Point woman.

Kiaran D. Coit is charged with first-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs. Retired Marathon County Circuit Judge Gregory Grau, acting as a substitute judge in the Portage County case, found enough evidence Monday to continue the case.

According to the criminal complaint, a man brought Kristin Leffel to St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point on Jan. 17, 2021, after she died in his pickup. The Portage County Medical Examiner found Leffel died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The man who brought Leffel to the hospital said she had called him and asked him to take her to visit her daughter in Milwaukee the previous day, according to the complaint. He said he drove her to Milwaukee, but he waited in his pickup while Leffel went into an apartment.

The man said Leffel was sleeping when they returned to her apartment in Stevens Point, and she didn't respond to him. They slept in his truck overnight, according to the complaint.

The man said he realized Leffel was dead when he tried to wake her the next morning.

When police looked at Leffel's phone, they discovered she had messenger conversations with two different accounts that they determined were both owned by Coit.

Coit told police he had been in the Milwaukee apartment with Leffel, but he didn't sell her the drugs, according to the complaint. .

He told an officer that he had gone to get the drugs for Leffel and brought them back to the apartment, according to the complaint. The messages Leffel had with Coit indicated Leffel had friends who wanted drugs and Coit was the one supplying them.

If convicted, Coit faces a maximum sentence of 42 years in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 31.

