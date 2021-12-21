Milwaukee man receives 23 years after brass-knuckle beating in Greenfield, other offenses

GREENFIELD - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man will spend at least 23 years in prison after a three-week spree of car theft last summer, including one incident in Greenfield where he beat a motorist in the face with brass knuckles.

As part of a plea agreement, Corleon D. Thomas in January pleaded guilty to seven of the 11 felonies prosecutors charged him with: attempted robbery, first degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering safety and two counts of robbery, according to online court records.

It all stems from six incidents in three cities in Milwaukee County between mid-July and early August 2017, the most gruesome of which was an attempted robbery in Greenfield on July 21.

According to a criminal complaint, Thomas opened the door of a parked vehicle outside a grocery store at 5475 S. 27th St. and began punching the victim in the head with brass knuckles on his fist. He yanked the victim out of the car and fought for her purse. Thomas continued punching the victim, but she managed to pepper-spray his face, the complaint said.

He fled the scene, but an accomplice stepped in and wrested the purse from the victim, according to the complaint. Thomas told police he was “peer-pressured” into attacking the woman.

Over the course of the three-week period Thomas was also involved in three car thefts and a vehicle pursuit that lasted 24 minutes and 21 miles on residential streets, ending with his arrest, according to the criminal complaint. A multi-jurisdictional task force, involving more than a dozen squad cars, was formed specifically to apprehend him.

Thomas was sentenced April 20.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man gets 23 years after brass-knuckle robbery in Greenfield