Milwaukee man riding a rental scooter dead after hit-and-run on Congress Street, police say

A 52-year-old Milwaukee man died while riding a rental scooter on city's north side Thursday night, when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, police said.

According to police, the fatal crash occurred at about 8:45 p.m. on the 3700 block of West Congress Street.

Police said medical assistance was summoned, however, the man died at the scene.

"The driver of the striking auto fled the scene without stopping," police said.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

It wasn't immediately clear if this involved a Lime, Veo or Spin scooter, which are all in-part managed by the city.

