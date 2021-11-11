Milwaukee man sentenced to 17 years in prison, extended supervision for 2019 robberies of Waukesha State Bank

Andrew Watzke, 55, of Milwaukee was sentenced to 17 years in prison and extended supervision after robbing Waukesha State Bank in Brookfield. Watzke is under federal supervision tied to his conviction for a series of bank robberies in 2003.

Andrew Watzke was originally charged with robbery of a financial institution in October 2019. He was already under federal supervision tied to his conviction for a series of bank robberies in 2003.

A Waukesha County Circuit Court judge on Nov. 8 ordered Watzke to serve seven years of initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision, according to online court records.

Several conditions were listed for his extended supervision, as he must have no contact with the banks he robbed and take a cognitive behavioral change program titled "Thinking for a Change."

In September 2019, Brookfield police were dispatched to a robbery at Waukesha State Bank, 18300 W. Capitol Drive. — but Watzke had already fled on foot. According to the criminal complaint, he had approached a bank teller area and stated, "This is a robbery," and put grocery bags over the counter, asking for "big bills, no bait money."

At one point, the man banged on a computer monitor "in a threatening manner," the complaint said. He also jumped up onto the counter and yelled at the tellers.

He fled with more than $7,000, the complaint said.

Days later, Watzke robbed the same bank, wearing a black bandana and carrying a plastic bag,

Watzke was already under federal supervision in connection with his conviction for a series of bank robberies that occurred in 2003, a probation agent said in the criminal complaint.

