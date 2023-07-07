Milwaukee man sentenced to 24 years for killing the mother of his children

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for killing the mother of his children.

Wilson Medina Cruz was sentenced Thursday by Milwaukee County Judge Glenn Yamahiro, after pleading guilty last month to first-degree reckless homicide, with a use of a dangerous weapon modifier.

Medina Cruz isn't a United States citizen and could be deported. The court proceedings needed to be conducted with the use of Spanish translator.

According to prosecutors:

West Allis police responded to the 1300 block of South 72nd Street on July 18 after a report of screaming and five gunshots.

When they arrived, officers discovered 24-year-old Ninoshka Maestre Lozada with a gunshot wound to her chest. Police and fire personnel provided medical attention to Maestre Lozada, but she died at the scene.

Medina Cruz had been Maestre Lozada's boyfriend for two to three years, and the couple had three children together, according to Maestre Lozada's sister. She said Medina Cruz had beaten Maestre Lozada in the past, the complaint said.

Police arrested Medina Cruz the next day in Oak Creek. Medina Cruz would later admit to shooting Maestre Lozada.

He said the shooting happened when Maestre Lozada came outside and was swinging at him, saying he shot her and wasn’t looking. He said he "just shot like crazy."

In addition to 24 years behind bars, Medina Cruz was sentenced to 15 years of extended supervision.

