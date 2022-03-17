A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to two and a half years in the 2020 pedestrian death of a Marquette University dean

Police tape remained at the scene near North 10th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee in February 2020 where Marquette University College of Business Administration Dean Joe Daniels was killed when he was struck by a vehicle.

The man who pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a Marquette University business school dean in 2020 was sentenced to two and a half years in prison Thursday.

Jordan G. Jones, 22, of Milwaukee, will then spend another two years in extended supervision.

Jones received the sentence after reaching an agreement with the prosecution last fall in which Jones pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of knowingly operating while suspended, causing death, which carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a felony count of hit-and-run, involving death, which comes with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Thursday’s sentence was handed down by Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Glenn Yamahiro.

Police said Jones struck and killed Joe Daniels, 60, of Muskego as he crossed the intersection of North 10th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue on Feb. 11, 2020.

That same night, Nathan J. Garski, 37, of Milwaukee, was struck and killed in a separate incident about 90 minutes earlier and a mile away from the crash that killed Daniels. Todd M. Swessel, 49, of West Allis later pleaded guilty to a felony count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

The two deaths prompted an outpouring of grief for those who knew the two men – Daniels, a faculty member since 1992, and Garski, who battled addiction and poverty and had finally found housing after 16 years of homelessness.

"Joe was a campus fixture for more than 30 years, and I was honored to call him my friend," university President Michael Lovell said in a campuswide email in the days after his death. "He inspired students his entire career as a mentor and educator and made an indelible impact on the field of economics as a master scholar."

Jones had initially persuaded his girlfriend to take the blame for hitting and killing Daniels, according to the criminal complaint. Days afterward, the woman told police Jones was driving but asked her to take the fall because his license was suspended at the time.

She said the light was green as Jones passed through the intersection, when suddenly she heard a bang and saw glass breaking, the complaint said.

Both stayed on scene after the crash, but neither tended to Daniels before first responders arrived, the complaint said.

Prosecutors filed a hit-and-run charge because they argued Jones did not fulfill his duty to render aid to Daniels at the scene and did not identify himself as the driver.

Swessel sentenced to prison in Garski's death

Swessel in April 2021 was sentenced to 7 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision in connection with Garski’s death.

Garski was a military veteran who struggled with addiction issues. But two years prior to this death, he moved into an apartment through a supportive housing program, according to Shelly Sarasin of Street Angels Milwaukee Outreach, a group of volunteers that works with the homeless community.

"Nate was very proud of the fact he was able to end his homelessness," Damir Djidic, a Milwaukee County housing official who works with the homeless population, said in 2020.

He was killed near the intersection of North 25th and West Clybourn streets. Police said an SUV had been parked on a hill 50 feet from Garski, who was likely panhandling while standing on the median, according to the criminal complaint.

At one point, the SUV rolled backward down the hill and struck Garski, who did not see the car coming, the complaint said. Investigators found Garski's cane and a sign that read "Homeless and Hungry" underneath the truck.

Witnesses said Swessel was inside the car and was non-responsive after the crash, the complaint said. When he regained consciousness and spoke to police, he said he drank four beers, snorted heroin and smoked synthetic marijuana prior to the crash.

He said he had no idea how he got to the scene of the crash and had no memory of hitting a pedestrian.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

