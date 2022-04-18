Milwaukee man shot on Miller Park Way in West Milwaukee; police arrest suspects after chase

A 42-year-old man remains in serious condition at Froedtert Hospital after he was shot in the head in West Milwaukee on Friday.

Police have arrested suspects after a chase, according to police.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday, West Milwaukee police officers responded to the 1700 block of Miller Park Way for a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the West Milwaukee Police Department.

When they got there, officers found the man with a gunshot wound to his head. The man was in his car in traffic when he was shot, according to media reports, which a reporter is attempting to confirm.

According to the release:

Police provided medical aid until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived. They stabilized the man and took him to Froedtert Hospital, where he was reported to be in serious condition.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV, driving south in the northbound lanes of Miller Park Way, then east on West Burnham Street.

Several hours later, at about 1:50 p.m., the suspect vehicle was spotted by a West Allis police officer in the city of West Allis, and a traffic stop was attempted.

The vehicle fled, and a pursuit ensued.

With the assistance of the West Allis and Milwaukee police departments, the occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody in the area of South 12th Street and West Greenfield Avenue in Milwaukee.

The incident remains under investigation.

It's not known how many suspects were arrested or what led to the shooting.

There's no further update on the man's condition.

West Milwaukee police on Monday were not available for an interview.

