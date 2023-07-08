Milwaukee man shot while driving on city's northwest side dies from injuries

A 48-year-old Milwaukee man died from injuries from a Friday morning shooting in the Silver Spring neighborhood on the city's northwest side.

Milwaukee police said the man was about 6:50 a.m. Friday while driving in the 5700 block of North 69th Street.

Police said the shooter approached in another vehicle and fired several shots into the man’s vehicle, striking him and causing his vehicle to collide with a parked vehicle. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

No one is in custody in connection to the shooting and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

