Milwaukee man suspected of killing 26-year-old woman dies by suicide following police chase

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man who was driving a vehicle that police say was connected with a homicide died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a chase Tuesday evening, according to police.

A source with knowledge of the circumstances confirmed that the man who died was the primary suspect in the death of 26-year-old Aliyah Perez, who was killed on Sunday in the 5300 block of South 26th Street.

Perez is the niece of Common Council President José G. Pérez.

The driver shot at police during Tuesday's chase, which ended on the 4800 block of South 13th Street when the man died by suicide, police said in a statement.

Officers did not fire their guns and were not injured by the man's gunfire.

In a statement Monday following the death of his niece, Pérez asked for privacy.

"My family has experienced an immense tragedy within the past 24 hours that has left us saddened beyond words," Pérez said in the statement. "I ask the news media and the public to please allow me and my family members space and privacy at this time."

He was excused from Tuesday's Common Council meeting, where Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic presided and held a moment of silence for Pérez's family.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man suspected of killing 26-year-old woman dies by suicide