Milwaukee mayor: Biden won't accept nomination here

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has confirmed that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to the Wisconsin city to accept his party's White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus. (Aug. 5)

Video Transcript

TOM BARRETT: Early this morning, I had a phone call with a leadership team from the Democratic National Convention and learned at that time that the decision was made last night-- late last night that there would be no speeches given here in the city of Milwaukee. More specifically, Vice President Biden-- neither Vice President Biden nor his presumptive vice-presidential pick will be coming to Milwaukee to deliver a speech as we had anticipated.

As personally disappointed as I am, as professionally disappointed as I am, we can't forget the fact that we are in the middle of a pandemic. Over 4 million people have gotten sick. Countless people have lost their jobs, have had their hours reduced, are at risk of losing their homes.

And so as disappointed as I am that we can't show off the city, our priorities have to be on helping people get their lives back in order, and that means working our way through the COVID-19 crisis.