Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson nominates three members to Fire and Police Commission

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Tuesday announced the nominations of three new members to the commission responsible for oversight of the city's police and fire departments.

In a statement, Johnson said he appreciated the nominees' willingness to serve on the Fire and Police Commission.

"Each brings a depth of experience and knowledge that will benefit the entire city," he said in the statement.

The Common Council must confirm the nominees before they can be seated on the commission. The 15-member council and its committees do not meet again until January.

Johnson nominated:

Jeff Spence, who served as senior fellow and officer of diversity, equity and inclusion at the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and is a former longtime Milwaukee School Board member. His name was in the news earlier this year when he unsuccessfully ran for Milwaukee Common Council and a seat on the School Board.

Ramon E. Evans, who has "held several positions as principal" at Milwaukee Public Schools.

Christopher J. Snyder, a former Milwaukee Fire Department deputy chief whom Johnson's office said the mayor selected from a list provided by the Milwaukee Professional Firefighters Local 215, in compliance with provisions in a state law that went into effect this year.

The civilian oversight board is among the oldest of its kind in the country, though much of its powers were curtailed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature as part of an agreement that boosted funding to local governments and helped Milwaukee avoid a fiscal cliff.

The law known as Act 12 included a series of policy changes aimed at Milwaukee.

That included removing the Fire and Police Commission’s power to set policies for the police and fire departments, instead transferring that responsibility to each department's chief. A two-thirds majority of the Common Council could suspend or modify those policies.

The commission can still issue directives to the chiefs, hire and fire the chiefs and review the disciplinary appeals of police officers and firefighters, among other powers.

The bill also requires two members of the commission to be chosen from lists submitted to the mayor by unions representing rank-and-file police officers and firefighters.

Snyder's nomination would fill a void left by Gerard Washington, a retired Milwaukee Fire Department official who resigned earlier this year to accept a job out of state.

A former member of the Milwaukee Police Department, Ruben Burgos, already sits on the commission and his presence satisfies the state law's provision regarding a police union-approved commissioner, according to Leon Todd, the commission's executive director.

That law prompted then-Chairman Ed Fallone and Vice Chairwoman Amanda Avalos in July to resign from the commission in protest.

The commission can have up to nine members. It has historically functioned with seven, but Johnson has repeatedly stated a commitment to fill nine seats.

There are currently six members of the commission.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Three nominated to serve on Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission