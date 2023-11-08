Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's brother pleads guilty in 2022 shooting

The brother of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has pleaded guilty to a 2022 shooting and will spend the next 25 years in prison.

The trial began in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on Monday for Allen Addison Jr., who had earlier pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Wednesday, the second day of testimony, Addison, 39, changed his plea to guilty, court records show.

He agreed to serve 25 years behind bars and 15 years of extended supervision for the attempted homicide charge. Addison also was sentenced to five years confinement and five years extended supervision for the weapons charge.

The pleas were accepted by Judge Michelle A. Havas, who ordered the sentences to run concurrently, court records show.

Prosecutors and police argued he shot a man who intervened when Addison was hitting a woman, according to a criminal complaint. Charges were filed against Addison just days before the 2022 mayoral election when Johnson was acting mayor.

Why was the case delayed?

The case against Addison was dismissed without prejudice in May after prosecutors said an essential witness was unavailable and the defense motioned to dismiss.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge David Feiss granted the defense motion, but allowed for charges to be brought again.

Prosecutors refiled the charges later in May, online court records show.

What's next for Allen Addison Jr.?

A restitution hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21. Addison has been credited 442 days for time served in custody, court records show.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee mayor's brother pleads guilty in 2022 shooting