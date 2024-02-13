Milwaukee mayor, county executive back referendum to raise taxes for MPS

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson (left) and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley talk before a ribbon cutting ceremony for a transit line in June. Both officials have endorsed a referendum for MPS funding.

The push for a referendum to support Milwaukee Public Schools gained two key endorsements from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, the Vote Yes For MPS Committee announced Monday.

The group is asking voters to raise city property taxes to ultimately provide MPS with up to $252 million in additional annual funding. Milwaukee residents will vote on the referendum April 2.

If approved, the Milwaukee property tax rate for the next school year would rise by about $2.16 per $1,000 of property value. For a $200,000 home, that would be an increase of about $432.

Milwaukee leaders say the referendum is necessary to maintain operations and avoid severe cuts amid rising costs.

"We have to make sure Milwaukee students return to school next fall without cuts to their schools and with every opportunity we can provide them,” Crowley said in a statement.

Johnson and Crowley, who are both MPS graduates and parents, said they will vote yes.

“Milwaukee’s future is our children and we must provide them the resources to ensure they are in quality learning environments," Johnson said in a statement. “School districts around the state are utilizing referendums to give their students the opportunities they deserve, and Milwaukee students shouldn’t be left behind.”

School districts across Wisconsin are facing daunting financial deficits, causing some to close school buildings and many others to turn to voters with referendums to raise taxes. A report from Forward Analytics found that 82% of school districts in the state have called for a referendum in the past three decades.

What is the Vote Yes For MPS Committee?

The Vote Yes for MPS Committee, which already existed to support the last MPS referendum in 2020, has been resurrected to generate support for this spring's referendum.

Milwaukee residents approved the 2020 referendum, with support from 78% of voters. MPS has used those funds for recruitment, increasing salaries and funding teaching positions in kindergarten, music, physical education, art and other specialties.

The committee filed a campaign finance report in January, showing it had a cash balance of over $15,000. Ben Ward, the executive director of the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association, said he will leave his post Thursday to begin working on staff for the Vote Yes committee through April 2.

The committee lists MTEA and many other community organizations as supporters: Leaders Igniting Transformation, Black Leaders Organizing Communities, Citizen Action, Wisconsin Public Education Network, Parents for Public Schools-Milwaukee, Schools and Communities United, Working Families Party, Voces de la Frontera, Youth Empowered in the Struggle, Democratic Party of Milwaukee County, Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood, Power to the Polls Wisconsin, For Our Future, the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, Wisconsin Education Association Council, and Administrators and Supervisors Council.

According to the committee’s 2020 finance reports, which is the last documentation of significant fundraising, the organization’s largest contributions that year were from the National Education Association, MTEA, Working Families Organization, the state council of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin.

