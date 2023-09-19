Milwaukee Mayor Johnson's $1.9 billion proposed 2024 budget to boost police, fire staffing

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks during the Convention Partner Fair hosted by the MKE 2024 Host Committee, Republican National Committee and VISIT Milwaukee. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Baird Center in Milwaukee.

The $1.92 billion proposed 2024 budget that Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will release today avoids service cuts for the first time in years, even as officials say the city's financial challenges are not over.

The lack of cuts stands in stark contrast to even one year ago, when Johnson called for decreases in police, fire and library services as the city faced increasing financial strain and uncertainty over whether a deal could be struck in Madison to help Milwaukee avoid a fiscal calamity. The Common Council ultimately reversed the proposed library and fire service cuts.

The difference between the 2024 budget and years past is the passage of that deal with the state earlier this year. Known as Act 12, the new local government funding law boosted the revenue that returns to the city from the state by $21.7 million and allowed the city to implement a 2% local sales tax. The city comptroller expects the new sales tax, which goes into effect Jan. 1, to bring in about $184 million next year.

Act 12, however, also came with significant increased costs and a bevy of other non-fiscal policies aimed at the city. Those include additional costs for public safety and the city's pension, a driver of its fiscal challenges.

City officials say the new revenue coupled with remaining federal pandemic aid will make the 2024 budget more flexible than those in years to come, when gaps between the city's costs and its revenues may again begin to widen.

The council will take up and amend the budget proposal. The 15-member body is scheduled to adopt the 2024 budget on Nov. 3.

Tax levy, fees to increase 2%

Johnson's budget would increase the city's tax levy by 2%, from about $311 million to $317.4 million, according to the city Budget Office.

Though the numbers could still change, that is expected to translate to a total of about $1,377.38 for an average house in 2024 valued at about $145,600. The figure reflects an increase of $50.09.

All five major user fees ― solid waste, snow and ice, stormwater, sewer, and street lighting ― will also increase 2%, according to the Budget Office.

Increases to police, fire staffing proposed

Among the changes in Johnson's budget are proposed increases to police and fire staffing in 2024 after years of cuts.

Johnson said the increases are not solely meant to put the city in compliance with Act 12 but also to reach his own goals as mayor.

The city would hold three classes of 65 recruits each in hopes of boosting police staffing by a total of 15 officers next year, after retirements are taken into account.

That would increase the average sworn strength to 1,645 over the course of 2024, according to the Budget Office.

The budget would also increase Fire Department staffing from 192 daily staffing to 198. Four of those additional six staff members would be assigned to a fire engine that would be put back into service and the remaining two would be on a new paramedic unit.

Act 12 requires that the city have at least 1,725 officers, including 175 detectives, and a daily staffing level of at least 218 members in the Fire Department by the end of the 10th year after a sales tax goes into effect.

In a twist, though, Johnson said the new law's provisions on which positions count toward the total police sworn strength have disincentivized the city from applying for U.S. Department of Justice hiring grants.

The law requires that Milwaukee maintain the number of police officers and the daily staffing level in the fire department minimally at the numbers from the previous year ― excluding any who are in state- or grant-funded positions.

The city is not applying for that grant, known as a COPS grant, in the 2024 budget. It's a shift for Johnson, who as Common Council president in 2020 and early 2021 shepherded the year's grant to passage after months of angst over whether to accept the nearly $10 million to hire 30 new police officers.

"We've applied for COPS grants in the past because prior to Act 12, at least, it made sense for us to do that and allow the federal government to cover the costs for three years," Johnson said.

He said he would like to see the state change the law so the city isn't incentivized to "leave money on the table."

Priority on streets, razing blighted properties

Johnson said the budget also increases funding for streets and doubles the number of blighted properties the city would raze.

The city will be spending about $16 million on high-impact paving and local road reconstruction as opposed to the $14 million or $15 million spent in previous years, according to the Budget Office. High-impact paving refers to surface repairs that extend the life of a road.

Johnson said the street projects also provide the opportunity to make the city greener, for instance by installing bioswales and creating protected bike lanes. He said he would like to ultimately have a network of protected bike lanes throughout the city.

Johnson also framed the removal of blighted properties as "razing and reviving" neighborhoods, saying dilapidated properties diminish the values of occupied homes nearby and draw criminal activity to the area.

The city will raze 180 blighted properties instead of the 90 in previous years, with a total increased cost of about $2.44 million, according to the Budget Office.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Takeaways from Mayor Johnson's $1.9 billion 2024 Milwaukee city budget