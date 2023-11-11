Milwaukee minister shot, teen arrested: 'I could’ve bled out'

MILWAUKEE - A month after a Milwaukee minister was shot in a carjacking, a 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody.

Twelve gunshot wounds later, Kevin Simmons is surrounded by flowers and "Get Well Soon" gifts. He said he's just lucky to be alive and on his road to recovery – and he also found it in his heart to forgive the teen.

"I have two bullet holes right here," Simmons said. "They had to open up my arm and put in a rod and screws – 20 stitches."

Simmons, a beloved minister, counts his wounds but also his blessings. He was shot the morning of Oct. 9 during his other job: driving Uber.

"One went through my ear and came out my left cheek," he said. "I could’ve bled out right there at 2:40 in the morning."

A search warrant said police found Simmons lying on the ground near 55th and Custer, less than a mile from his home. Simmons' phone and Jeep were stolen.

"I don’t remember anything until I woke up in the hospital several days later," he said.

According to the warrant, police used Uber to track down and arrest a 15-year-old boy in connection to the shooting. Instead of being angry at the teen, the minister wants to use his experience as fuel for change.

"You could’ve said get out, and let me get out, and you can take the vehicle. And I would wish you good luck on your way," said Simmons.

"I have no ill will toward that guy…To say, ‘oh, he better get a life or something.’ No, the only thing I want you to get is help."

Simmons said he has been working with you in the wake of the shooting: "It’s no reason to give up. It’s a reason for me to work harder…we can’t be our own worst enemy in our neighborhood."

The search warrant said the teen is facing a charge of first-degree reckless injury.