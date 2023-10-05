Milwaukee mom charged in 'horror movie' child abuse case may be headed for plea deal

A mother accused of allowing her two young sons to roam Milwaukee's south side naked and covered in feces appears to be working on a plea deal with prosecutors, court records show.

Prosecutors and attorneys for Katie Koch met Wednesday and told Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Rebecca A. Kiefer they are "in a resolution posture" in the case, court records show. A plea hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 30.

Koch, 34, of Milwaukee, has been in jail since July 15, when she was booked on charges of chronic neglect of a child, false imprisonment and neglecting a child.

Police say they got multiple calls to 911 on July 13 about two children seen walking around the neighborhood naked, bruised and covered in feces.

Police arrived and were directed by neighbors to a home on the 100 block of South 71st Street.

Once inside the home, officers discovered the interior layered with trash in every room, with a strong smell of urine and feces throughout, according to a July 16 criminal complaint.

"It was something out of a horror movie," Milwaukee County assistant district attorney Mallory Davis said during a July 17 hearing in Intake Court. "These children were essentially confined to their room for much of their lives."

Koch told investigators the boys were never enrolled in schools and she homeschooled them, and that it had been "a year or two" since they had been given medicine, the complaint said.

Their heads had to be shaved because their hair was so matted with feces.

Court records don't lay out details of any potential plea deal.

Earlier this week, Koch filed a motion seeking to lower her $30,000 bond. She also asked for permission to have contact with her children by "letter writing through a third party."

Court Commissioner Susan Roth issued an order in July barring Koch from any contact with the children, ages 7 and 9.

Kiefer responded in a filing Thursday, warning Koch she isn't to contact her children under any circumstances. Failing to follow the order would result in her arrest, the judge wrote.

Koch remained in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail on Thursday. Her sons have been placed into protective custody.

Koch's live-in boyfriend, Joel Manke, 38, was charged with chronic neglect of a child and false imprisonment in the case. Manke previously posted a $6,500 bond and is out of jail.

Koch and Manke each have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

