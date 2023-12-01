Milwaukee mother in 'horror movie' house pleads guilty to chronic neglect

A Milwaukee mother now admits she subjected her two sons to neglect in a home that prosecutors once described as a reminiscent of a horror movie.

Katie Koch repeatedly answered "yes" to a string of questions by Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Rebecca A. Kiefer during a plea hearing Thursday.

Koch pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and two counts of chronic neglect of a child in which the consequence is emotional damage.

More: Franklin man facing attempted homicide and child abuse charges arrested in Georgia

Koch appeared in court in a wheelchair; her left leg was in an air boot. She said she understood the charges against her, and conceded that the evidence against her would prove her guilt if presented for a jury.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 8. Prosecutors are recommending Koch serve 10 years in prison, along with 10 years of extended supervision when she is released.

Koch, 34, of Milwaukee, was accused of allowing her two young sons to roam Milwaukee's south side naked and covered in feces earlier this year.

She has been in jail since July 15, when she was booked on charges of chronic neglect of a child, false imprisonment and neglecting a child.

More: Former child trauma counselor gets 25 years after pleading guilty to abusing foster kids

Police say they got multiple calls about the children on July 13, when they were walking around the neighborhood naked.

Neighbors directed police to a home on the 100 block of South 71st Street. Once inside the home, officers discovered the interior layered with trash in every room, with a strong smell of urine and feces throughout, according to a criminal complaint.

"It was something out of a horror movie," Milwaukee County assistant district attorney Mallory Davis said during a July 17 hearing in Intake Court. "These children were essentially confined to their room for much of their lives."

Charges of neglect of a child and a second count of false imprisonment were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee mother in 'horror movie' house pleads guilty to chronic neglect