A Milwaukee mother was killed on Christmas Eve on her way to a holiday party. Now charges have been filed

Sildian Torres-Betancourt, right.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged with homicide after a Milwaukee woman was shot and killed on Christmas Eve as she was driving with her family on the city’s south side.

Sildian Torres-Betancourt, 27, was on her way to her mother’s Christmas party with her partner and 7-year-old son when gunfire erupted on the 1300 block of South 29th Street and a bullet went through her car door and struck her upper body.

Although it may have initially seemed like Torres-Betancourt was the victim of a stray bullet, the man charged in the shooting, Omarion D. Danielson, told police he intentionally shot at her vehicle, according to the criminal complaint, but for reasons that are not entirely made clear.

Torres-Betancourt has been remembered as someone who was “humble, loved her family and she was a dedicated mother,” Jose Massas-Caraballo, a friend of hers, wrote on a GoFundMe page seeking funds to support funeral services.

The page raised more than $9,400 of a $10,000 goal as of midday Friday.

“Her mother is mourning and is at a loss from this tragic event,” Massas-Caraballo wrote.

Danielson has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He is in Milwaukee County Jail with cash bail set at $300,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

After running errands together, Torres-Betancourt and her partner picked up their 7-year-old son on the 1200 block of South 30th Street and were beginning to make their way to Torres-Betancourt’s mother’s house for a Christmas party.

The car made a left turn onto West Greenfield Avenue, heading east towards South 29th Street, when at 6:59 p.m. came a barrage of gunfire. Witnesses estimated between five and 15 gunshots while police recovered 11 casings. A witness said the car had emerged from an alley.

Torres-Betancourt was struck and was unable to stop her vehicle, so her partner, in the front passenger seat, put it in park and the vehicle slid into another car. The partner was unable to open his door, so he took out a handgun and shot out the window to escape, retrieve his son and tend to Torres-Betancourt.

She died at the scene.

Shortly before that incident, shots had been fired about a quarter-mile away outside a corner store on the 1200 block of South 33rd Street. Police recovered five casings from there and, using casings from the homicide scene, an analysis showed they were all likely fired from the same gun.

Surveillance video from the store showed a man who officers recognized as Danielson because of frequent encounters with him. Danielson was being supervised by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections via GPS monitoring, which provided data on his movements to police.

The data showed that Danielson was within a tenth of a mile of the fatal shooting scene eight minutes before shots were fired.

In an interview with police, Danielson said he entered the corner store on 33rd Street while holding a gun and someone inside said to him, “what the [expletive] are you looking at?”

After Danielson walked up to the person and said something back, the person put their hands up and walked out of the store with two other people and climbed into a car. As it drove away, Danielson said he opened fire. Someone from the departing car fired back and Danielson again returned fire.

He initially told police he then went to eat pizza, but after police told him Torres-Betancourt was shot while trying to attend a holiday party with her family in the car, he changed his story.

Danielson said he saw Torres-Betancourt’s car emerge from an alley – a car he said he was not looking for – and assumed there were many people inside. He said he somehow knew they had a gun and he wasn’t going to let them shoot him, so he opened fire.

He said nobody from her vehicle shot at him. When he opened fire, he said he did not make effort to aim, and that it was dark and he couldn’t see much.

