Milwaukee mother still searching for justice after death of 1-year-old Princess

The child welfare system already failed 1-year-old Princess Lard. Now, her mother believes, the criminal justice system is failing her.

About 30 people Friday gathered outside the Milwaukee offices of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families and caravanned throughout the city with protest signs and bullhorns over the aftermath of Princess’ death. Stops included the homes of Mayor Cavalier Johnson and District Attorney John Chisholm.

The protest comes four months after the woman charged in Princess’ death stopped attending court hearings as a trial date neared.

“I really wanted to let everyone know that I’m still trying to get justice for my daughter,” Lard said. “I didn’t let it go.”

Rachel Lard, 30, was profiled in a Journal Sentinel story earlier this year about the nightmare she experienced with her daughter in the fall of 2019.

Lard had primary care of Princess and Princess spent some weekends with the father. In July 2019, Lard began noticing injuries on her daughter after visits with the father. Each time, Lard took Princess to a doctor for an examination.

Lard was eventually blamed for the injuries and primary custody was given to the father. Almost three months later, Princess was found dead in the father’s home with multiple broken ribs, a rebroken wrist and other injuries to her forehead and neck.

The father’s partner, 31-year-old Artesia Lockhart, was charged with physical abuse of a child less than a year later, in August 2020.

The case had gone through numerous delays before it was approaching a trial date in June of this year. But one month before that, Lockhart skipped a pretrial hearing and hasn't been seen since. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

For Lard, it’s frustrating how Lockhart ended up on pretrial release in the first place. Shortly after she was charged, Lockhart successfully argued to change her $5,000 cash bail to a $5,000 signature bond, court records said. That meant she didn't have to pay any money up front.

At the time, Lockhart was nine months pregnant. The signature bond allowed her to deliver the child in a hospital without jail officials transporting her.

Lockhart didn't follow all the stipulations of her release — she didn't contact a case worker about the birth of her child, for example — but maintained her attendance at court hearings afterward.

In January 2021, prosecutors attempted to reinstate her $5,000 cash bail, but Judge Rebecca Kiefer set it at $500 instead. Lockhart posted that bail soon after, court records said.

“She broke her bail agreement multiple times and they still just kept letting her go,” said Alysa Schubert, a relative of Lard’s. “It’s very frustrating.”

