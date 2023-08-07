Milwaukee offered further garbage privatization, other savings in talks with the state over a sales tax

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos looks on as Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks Thursday during a preview at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee of proposed state legislation to increase funding to local governments.

Expanding water service agreements. Further privatizing garbage service. Eliminating or reducing city-funded retiree health care.

These were among the areas that Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's administration told state leaders the city could consider as changes to meet Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' demand that the city and Milwaukee County look into privatizing or sharing services before he would consider allowing the dedicated local sales tax long sought by the two cash-strapped governments.

Vos' December comments to the Journal Sentinel on his ask to Johnson and County Executive David Crowley came months before the introduction of legislation that boosted funding to local governments across the state, created an "innovation fund" with grants for local governments that transfer services elsewhere, and allowed the city and county to each implement local sales taxes to help stave off deep service cuts.

The law, which went into effect in June, also imposed a series of restrictions and requirements on Wisconsin's largest city.

With the city's financial outlook now much-improved, it's not clear whether any of the listed steps will be part of upcoming budgets, but Johnson said the list Milwaukee sent to Vos contained areas in which the city was already contemplating changes.

"The list came from areas that we had already been thinking about and then put a greater focus on in light of the fact that there was supposed to be several hundred million dollars in this innovation fund for us to be able to take advantage of," he said.

Johnson said he did not commit to making any specific changes in discussions with state leaders, though he said the city had a "strong desire" to work with the county because it's in both local governments' interests to access money from the innovation fund.

Vos' office did not respond to a request for comment on the proposals.

Documents detail possible 'efficiency savings' and 'reform proposals'

The documents, which the Journal Sentinel received through an open records request, include six "rough estimates of possible city efficiency savings" and a series of "reform proposals" broken out into seven categories.

Possible efficiency savings included civilianization of Milwaukee Police Department desk jobs to free up sworn officers for patrol, consolidating city and county park maintenance, further privatizing sanitation and mowing services in the city's Department of Public Works, and eliminating or reducing city-funded retiree health care costs, the document states.

The city from 2018 through 2021 paid an average of $36 million per year for total retiree health care costs, according to the proposal. And while it notes the potential for "significant" annual savings, it also states that there are "several possible legal and contractual obstacles" to making such a change for retirees who receive the benefit.

Johnson said the city had to look at all of its options because of its serious financial challenges.

On the potential for privatizing city services, he said there are areas in which he believes the city should be careful because of potential impacts on the quality and cost of services for the public.

However, he said he backed expanding private garbage collection.

The city currently picks up garbage and recyclables from about 190,000 households with one to four units. The proposal noted the potential for savings if the city required private garbage service for the approximately 2,600 four-unit properties.

The list of reform proposals led with changing the city's pension system, which was described in the document as the "most impactful area for long-term financial reforms."

A spike in the city's annual pension contribution was a key factor in its increasingly tight budgets. Other factors were the state's decision to return a stagnant amount of shared revenue to the city for more than two decades and state-imposed limits on local governments' ability to raise revenue coupled with rising costs and dwindling reserves.

Without the sales tax, the city faced deep service cuts in 2025.

The new law makes changes to the city's pension system, including by requiring the city to move new employees into the state pension system if it imposed a local sales tax. The changes also come with significantly increased costs related to the pension.

The reform proposals also included pursuing shared services, including expanding water service agreements with adjacent neighboring communities that are not currently serviced by Milwaukee Water Works.

"Especially on wholesale deals, there is a return for us and there is a benefit, of course, to other communities that partner with us on this as well," Johnson said. "Our water rates are some of the most affordable in the country."

The proposals also include reducing city infrastructure, exploring privatization or contracting for some services like street lighting work and snow removal, and expanding the city's fire and police academies to provide training to police, fire and EMS recruits statewide.

Need for change comes from staffing, funding challenges

Five or six years ago, the desire to save money and address budget constraints was the main driver for local governments to consider service-sharing and privatization, said Rob Henken, president of the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum that has long analyzed government finance.

Today, though, staffing challenges have surpassed tight finances as a key reason to at least consider these options, he said.

That's true in Milwaukee, he said, where city government faces the question not only of where to find the greatest potential cost savings but also whether privatization can help address increasingly insurmountable staffing challenges in some areas of government.

The city and county are particularly struggling to maintain staff in the skilled trades and general laborer positions, he said. The Policy Forum is looking at whether the two governments could jointly recruit and build career ladders to help address the worker shortage in those positions.

That analysis is part of a Policy Forum project looking at potential service collaborations between the city and Milwaukee County.

Some of the service-sharing suggestions in the city's proposal represent a way forward that the city, county and other municipalities should be considering, Henken said.

Service sharing is often most beneficial if multiple governments are trying to improve their level of service, he said. However, that doesn't mean it will definitely work out.

"Oftentimes, once the analysis is done, it turns out that the potential benefits don't outweigh some of the sacrifices that a local government would need to make in terms of relinquishing some element of local control," he said. "That said, we commonly say to local governments there are certain sets of conditions that may make service sharing worth at least considering."

Those include areas in which local governments need to make significant investments in technology upgrades.

The Policy Forum's preliminary report laying out areas with the most potential for collaboration between the city and county is expected by early fall, with a more detailed analysis potentially taking place in the fall and winter. The goal would be to have "actionable plans" by the end of the first quarter of next year.

A second study by Ernst & Young is also under way. That analysis of the city's finances and operations is seeking ways to more efficiently deliver some services.

