Milwaukee officer’s shooting suspect charged, held on $1M cash bail, court records show

A man was charged with eight counts Sunday in connection with the shooting of a Milwaukee Police Department officer last week, online court records show.

Jetrin Rodthong, 22, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and use of a dangerous weapon among other charges in the Thursday shooting of 26-year-old Officer Herbert Davis III. Davis was released from a local hospital Friday.

Davis was called to the city's Menomonee Valley neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to check on a person in a vehicle who was sick or injured. Rodthong was initially found slumped over in a vehicle and then attempted to flee, police said.

Davis and Rodthong exchanged gunfire, police said, and both were struck. Afterward, Rodthong stole Davis' squad car and fled.

Rodthong crashed into another vehicle, ran away, and was later captured by police. He and the person in the vehicle he crashed into were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Thursday marked the second shooting of a law enforcement officer in two days in Milwaukee and the third in two weeks. It also came during a week in which a wave of officers across the nation found themselves the victims of gun violence.

County documents show Rodthong has multiple open felony cases and an active warrant against him dating back to 2020 in which he was charged with resisting and obstructing officers, bail jumping, driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and drug possession, among other charges, and released on bond.

A court commissioner on Sunday set bail at $1 million cash bond, along with electronic home monitoring with other conditions.

"This is definitely a high cash bail," Court Commissioner Maria Dorsey said in setting Rodthong's bail, according to Milwaukee's FOX 6. "You were out on three cases where someone posted $3,000 after you sat in jail for three months, and you were out and did not come back to court. With having three pending open cases and now these outrageous charges, $1 million is definitely going to be your bail in this case."

Fox News has reached out to Rodthong's public defender, Mary Garvin Guimont, for comment but did not hear back before publication.

Rodthong’s preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 9.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.