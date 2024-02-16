Milwaukee officials again call on Legislature to allow automated traffic cameras

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley calls for legislative change to improve roadway safety along with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson at the Center Street Library in Milwaukee on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

A collection of Milwaukee elected officials are again calling on the state Legislature to allow the city to use automatic traffic enforcement cameras to cite drivers who run red lights in another effort to reduce reckless driving.

The use of automatic traffic cameras — forbidden under state law — is something that Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has been pushing for since at least 2017, when as a state representative he introduced legislation to create a pilot program in Milwaukee. It didn't gain traction in Madison.

Friday, he was joined by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and several alders and state elected officials in calling for the ability to install cameras throughout the county.

“We know that reckless driving has reached crisis levels right here in Milwaukee County,” Crowley said. “We need to guarantee stricter enforcement of traffic laws, reduce the cost of enforcement, but also allow officers to focus on other public safety challenges in our community.”

Research shows that automated traffic cameras can reduce crashes that result in injury and death. However, their use in U.S. cities has fallen in recent years over funding issues and various other concerns.

How automatic traffic enforcement cameras work

Milwaukee officials Friday didn't offer many details of what kind of automatic traffic camera program they want. But the bill Crowley introduced years ago would have enforced speeding and red-light-running violations. Speeders would have to travel 20 mph above the posted limit to elicit a ticket.

The cameras would be positioned to photograph rear license plates of violators. Citations would be delivered to the owner’s last known address within five business days.

Johnson said the city would be positioned to learn from other communities, such as Chicago, which had a range of issues with their programs. He said, for example, that if a car is reported stolen, the owner wouldn't be ticketed.

Jessica Wineberg, the policy director for the city’s Vision Zero campaign, which aims to lower traffic deaths or life-changing injuries to zero by 2037, said officials are hoping they could install two to five cameras in each aldermanic district.

She said a contractor who installs the cameras would be compensated with a fixed fee “regardless of how many tickets are issued,” to prevent an incentive to create more citations.

How automatic traffic enforcement cameras affect crashes

In 2021, crashes involving red-light-running killed more than 1,100 people in the U.S., according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which advocates for the use of automated traffic cameras.

A review of studies on the cameras found they reduced the overall number of crashes and the number of injury crashes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In particular, the cameras reduced right-angle crashes, which are particularly dangerous. Injuries fell as a result.

The cameras were also associated with an increase in rear-end crashes, which generally have a lower impact. Despite the increase, according to the CDC, the review found no significant difference in injuries.

A 2005 safety evaluation by the U.S. Department of Transportation found the decrease in right-angle crashes justify the increase in rear-end crashes.

A study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety compared large cities with automated traffic cameras to those without. It attributed a 21% drop in fatal red-light-running crashes and a 14% drop in all types of fatal crashes to the use of the cameras.

Use of automatic traffic enforcement cameras has dropped in recent years

The first automated traffic camera program was installed in the U.S. in the early 1990s in New York City, according to the CDC.

The cameras' use reached a peak around 2012, with 533 communities operating a program, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. That dropped to 337 communities in 2023.

Concerns over the programs include funding, privacy rights, racial equity and abuse.

Other cities that continue to use the cameras include Chicago, Denver, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Crashes in Milwaukee dropped last year, but deaths remain high

In Milwaukee, reckless driving has emerged as one of the city’s biggest public safety issues since the early 2010s.

From 2008 to 2012, Milwaukee had an average of 39 traffic deaths a year. That average has nearly doubled to 72 per year from 2018 through 2022, according to an analysis by Robert Schneider, a professor of urban planning at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

In 2023, the city reported 74 traffic deaths, down from 77 the year before.

Car crashes fell 5% in Milwaukee in 2023, reaching their lowest levels since 2017, according to police data.

Johnson has credit the drop to traffic calming measures by the Department of Public Works, residents who establish speed bumps or traffic circles in neighborhoods and increased resources for driver’s education.

