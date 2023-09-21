Milwaukee police ask for help to find critically missing 67-year-old man

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony Alioto.

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing man. According to police, 67-year-old Anthony Alioto was last seen in the area of 5100 N. 47th St. at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Alioto is described as a 5-foot-8 white male with a slim build, gray hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue jacket, tan pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone having contact with him or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to midnight at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from midnight to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police ask for help to find missing 67-year-old man