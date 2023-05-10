Milwaukee police ask for help finding missing 6-year-old girl

Brooklynn Harris, 6

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a critically missing 6-year-old girl.

Brooklynn Harris was last seen Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

She is Black, 3 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs roughly 60 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said her last known clothing is unknown.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to people who may be especially vulnerable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

