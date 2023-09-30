Milwaukee police locate missing 17-year-old boy

Milwaukee police have found the 17-year-old boy described as critically missing.

Elijah K. Hunt was located and safe, police announced at 10:08 p.m. Friday. He was last seen in the area of the 5300 block of North 63rd Street around 6:45 a.m. Friday.

"Critically" missing is a label police apply to people who may be especially vulnerable.

