Milwaukee police ask for help finding critically missing 16-year-old girl

Dzira Z Thomas

Milwaukee police are asking for helping in finding a critically missing 16-year-old girl.

Dzira Z Thomas was last seen on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of North 60th Street, according to police.

Police describe her as Black, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs roughly 105 pounds. She had brown hair worn in braids and brown eyes. Also, Thomas has a tattoo on her inner right forearm. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

"Critically" missing is a label police apply to people who may be especially vulnerable.

