Milwaukee police ask for help finding critical missing 24-year-old man

Daveon Archibold

Milwaukee police are asking the public's help in finding a critical missing 24-year-old man.

Daveon Archibold was last seen in the area of 4700 N. 79th St. on Friday around 1 p.m.

He is described by police as Black, 6 feet tall, and weighs roughly 130 pounds. He has a black goatee, short black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green tank top, and green and white plaid shorts.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to midnight at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from midnight to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.

