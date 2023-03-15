Milwaukee police locate 14-year-old girl reported as critically missing

Naira Mcintosh

Milwaukee police have safely located 14-year-old Naira C. Mcintosh after she was reported as critically missing Tuesday.

She was last seen Tuesday around 7:40 p.m. in the 5500 block of North 76th Street. Police reported she was located shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply for missing people who may be especially vulnerable.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police locate 14-year-old girl