Milwaukee police locate formerly critically missing man

Ronald J. Bruner, 61.

Milwaukee police have safely located 61-year-old Ronald J. Bruner, who was reported as critically missing late Sunday.

Bruner had last been seen around 9 p.m. Sunday on the 6700 block of North 55th Street, on Milwaukee’s northwest side. Police reported he was located safely shortly after noon Monday.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

