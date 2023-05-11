Adriannah P. Wilson

Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a critically missing 11-year-old girl.

Adriannah P. Wilson was last seen Wednesday in the 7200 block of West Marine Drive around 9 p.m.

She is Black, 4 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs roughly 80 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair in a ponytail. Police said it is unknown what clothing she is wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 to midnight at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from midnight to 7 a.m. at 414-935-7360.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to people who may be especially vulnerable.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police ask for help finding missing 11-year-old girl