Milwaukee police ask for help in identifying October homicide suspect

The suspect is described as a Black man, 25 to 35 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and weighing 160 to 170 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing light colored pants and dark hooded sweatshirt.

Police believe the suspect was involved in the Oct. 9 homicide of Steven Sample, 26, of Milwaukee. Sample was killed about 10:40 p.m. that night on the 4500 block of North Sherman Boulevard, near the Wahl Park and Old North Milwaukee neighborhoods.

Sample was operating a vehicle when a suspect car pulled along the driver’s side and fired several shots, hitting Sample, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police, at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers, at 414-224-Tips, or by using the P3 Tips app.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police ask for help in identifying homicide suspect