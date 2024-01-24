Milwaukee police ask for help locating missing 1-month-old believed to be with an adult man

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating missing 1-month-old Reymon Davis, who police believe is in the company of an adult with the same name.

Baby Reymon was last seen in the area of the 5100 block of North 84th Street on Sunday at about 3 p.m., according to police. The baby last had on a black long sleeve onesie with buttons by the diaper.

Reymon Davis, 38

Police said it is possible the pair are in the Rockford, Illinois, area but the department does not have a vehicle description.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to midnight at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from midnight to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police ask for help locating missing 1-month-old