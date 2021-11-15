Milwaukee police ask for help locating critically missing Jamal U. Burt, 34

Jamal U. Burt

Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help locating critically missing Jamal U. Burt, 34.

Burt went missing around 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of West Wells Street in the Concordia neighborhood.

He is described as a Black male, standing 5-foot-1 and 140 pounds with black dreadlocks and brown eyes, police said. A clothing description was not available, but he may be driving a blue Dodge Challenger.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

Anyone with any information on Burt’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police searching for critically missing Jamal U. Burt