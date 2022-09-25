Milwaukee police ask public to help search for 42-year-old man considered critically missing

Brent Pearson, 42, of Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are asking for the public to help look for a 42-year-old man with dementia.

Police consider Brent E. Pearson critically missing, a designation for those who are especially vulnerable or in danger.

Pearson was last seen 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of North 75th Street, police said.

Police described him as a white man with a slim build, standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 215 pounds.

He was last seen wearing an orange Denver Broncos hooded sweatshirt, a dark jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He was carrying a black backpack.

Police asked anyone with information about Pearson to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

More: 'Critical missing' disabled man Milwaukee Police had asked for the public's help in locating has been found safe

More: 'Milwaukee's not your punching bag': After Republican AG candidate criticizes city budget, Mayor Cavalier Johnson pushes back

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police ask for help to find missing 42-year-old man