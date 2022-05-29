Milwaukee Police asking for help finding 'critically missing' woman

Jennifer Rivera-Suliveres was reported missing by the Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in finding a "critically missing" 39-year-old woman.

Police say Jennifer Rivera-Suliveres was last seen in the area of the 2900 block of W. National Ave. around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Rivera-Suliveres is Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs 174 pounds. Police describe her as having light skin complexion, brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray nightgown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

