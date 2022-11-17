Milwaukee police asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl

Brooklyn D. Brown, 14, of Milwaukee was reported missing and last seen Nov. 16, 2022.

Milwaukee police are asking for help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Brooklyn D. Brown was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of West Silver Spring Drive.

She is described as a Black girl, about five-feet, five inches tall and about 275 pounds. She has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. Police were unable to provide details about what she was last seen wearing, as that information was unknown.

Brown was classified as a critical missing child. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police seek missing 14-year-old girl Brooklyn Brown