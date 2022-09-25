Milwaukee Police are asking for help locating 26-year-old 'critical missing' man

Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 26-year-old "critical missing" man. Nathaniel J. Schieble was last seen at about 11 a.m. Sunday around the 7000 block of North 124th St.

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 26-year-old "critical missing" man.

Nathaniel J. Schieble was last seen at about 11 a.m. Sunday around the 7000 block of North 124th St., police said.

Schieble is described as 6-feet, 1-inch tall and 201 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 26-year-old "critical missing" man. Nathaniel J. Schieble may be driving his orange 2007 Ford Mustang that has a black roof and hood, and the Wisconsin plate AML-5758.

Schieble may be driving his orange 2007 Ford Mustang, which has a black roof and hood, and the Wisconsin plate AML-5758, according to police.

Anyone with information on Schieble's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

Contact Hannah Kirby at hannah.kirby@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @HannahHopeKirby.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Police ask for public's help locating 'critical missing' man