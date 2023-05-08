Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 'critically missing' 12-year-old boy

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a "critically missing" 12-year-old boy named Esdras A. Huales.

Esdras A. Huales was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on foot in the 2300 block of S. 6th Street, Milwaukee Police said. He was wearing a light gray shirt, khaki pants, white sneakers and a black fanny pack.

Huales, who is Hispanic, is described as 5-foot 5-inches tall and 130 pounds with a skinny build, according to police. He has black, medium-length curly hair.

Anyone with information on Huales' whereabouts is asked to contact MPD's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Police ask for help locating critically missing boy, 12