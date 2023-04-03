Milwaukee Police locate man and woman reported as critical missing

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two "critical missing" people: Ronald C. Mallett, 71, and Vivian W. Gleason, 75.

The Milwaukee Police Department has safely located a man and woman who were reported as critically missing late Sunday.

Ronald C. Mallett, 71, and Vivian W. Gleason, 75, were last seen together around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Police said they were located safe as of 8:15 a.m. Monday.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

