Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help locating critical missing teenage boy who is autistic and non-verbal

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing 17-year-old boy who is autistic and non-verbal.

Frazier Guyden was last seen near South 74th Street and West Holmes Avenue in Greenfield by the Southridge Mall area.

Guyden was described as 6-feet tall and between 250 and 300 pounds, according to Milwaukee Police. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a silver tank top, and black and white pajama pants with stripes.

Guyden is possibly headed to the South Milwaukee area, Milwaukee Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401 between 7 and 4 a.m. and Milwaukee Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between 4 and 7 a.m.

